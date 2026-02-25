India's Climate Ambition: A Glimpse into WSDS 2026 Inauguration

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav stressed India's dedication to climate ambition, emphasizing equity, resilience, and sustainable growth during the inauguration of the 2026 World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS).

The WSDS, a significant forum from the Global South, unites governments, industry, academia, and civil society to translate sustainability science into actionable policies and partnerships. Yadav launched Him-CONNECT, a platform connecting Himalayan researchers with industry leaders, enhancing the link between research and impact.

The event, marking the silver jubilee of WSDS, will see participation from global leaders to push forward transformative climate agendas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a message, urged for cooperation in building a sustainable future, while Guyana's Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo noted the escalating challenge of meeting climate targets amid major economies retreating.

(With inputs from agencies.)