Left Menu

India's Climate Ambition: A Glimpse into WSDS 2026 Inauguration

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav highlighted India's commitment to climate ambition at the 2026 World Sustainable Development Summit. The event fosters collaboration among global leaders, industry, and communities to advance sustainable actions. A new initiative, Him-CONNECT, was launched to bridge research and practical impacts in the Himalayan region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 21:47 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 21:47 IST
India's Climate Ambition: A Glimpse into WSDS 2026 Inauguration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav stressed India's dedication to climate ambition, emphasizing equity, resilience, and sustainable growth during the inauguration of the 2026 World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS).

The WSDS, a significant forum from the Global South, unites governments, industry, academia, and civil society to translate sustainability science into actionable policies and partnerships. Yadav launched Him-CONNECT, a platform connecting Himalayan researchers with industry leaders, enhancing the link between research and impact.

The event, marking the silver jubilee of WSDS, will see participation from global leaders to push forward transformative climate agendas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a message, urged for cooperation in building a sustainable future, while Guyana's Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo noted the escalating challenge of meeting climate targets amid major economies retreating.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Strike Escalates Conflict in Eastern Congo: M23 Spokesperson Killed

Drone Strike Escalates Conflict in Eastern Congo: M23 Spokesperson Killed

 Senegal
2
UEFA Dismisses Benfica's Appeal: Controversy Surrounding Prestianni's Suspension

UEFA Dismisses Benfica's Appeal: Controversy Surrounding Prestianni's Suspen...

 Switzerland
3
Tech Rally Lifts Nasdaq and S&P 500 Pre-Nvidia Earnings

Tech Rally Lifts Nasdaq and S&P 500 Pre-Nvidia Earnings

 Global
4
Political Clash Over Renaming: Mamata Banerjee's Proposal Sparks Controversy in West Bengal

Political Clash Over Renaming: Mamata Banerjee's Proposal Sparks Controversy...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026