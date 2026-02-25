Left Menu

Crackdown on Cough Syrup Smuggling: Allahabad High Court Denies Bail

The Allahabad High Court has denied bail to two suspects in an illegal Phensedyl cough syrup case, citing significant evidence of illicit storage and transportation. This decision follows a larger investigation into a multi-crore drug smuggling racket in India, targeting regulated codeine-based syrups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-02-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 21:45 IST
The Allahabad High Court, in a decisive ruling on Wednesday, rejected the bail applications of two individuals implicated in a case involving the illegal stocking and transportation of Phensedyl cough syrup. Justice Karunesh Singh Pawar of the Lucknow bench passed the order for accused Vibhor Rana and Vishal Singh.

The court's denial comes despite their earlier interim bail granted on December 18. Additional Advocate General Anoop Trivedi argued against granting bail, revealing that tip-offs suggested the illegal storage and transportation of cough syrup, intended for intoxicating purposes, to several states and Bangladesh.

Authorities, including the STF and the FDA, have been investigating the case since February 12, 2024. The STF notably intercepted a truck in Lucknow loaded with illegal syrup, leading to the subsequent arrests of Rana and associates, further fueling a wider probe into the large-scale smuggling operations.

