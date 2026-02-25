Tragic Loss: Student's Fear of Failure Leads to Suicide

A tragic incident unfolded in Kalyan as a Class 12 student allegedly committed suicide, motivated by the fear of failing her board exams. The police divulged that Akshara N R, who was pursuing commerce, was found hanging in her residence Wednesday morning.

In a heart-wrenching suicide note addressed to her parents, Akshara expressed her struggles with difficult exam papers and an overwhelming fear of failure. The poignant revelation has stirred community empathy and concern.

Officials at Kolsewadi police station reported that neither her relatives nor friends were aware of the academic pressure she was enduring, highlighting a need for mental health vigilance among students.

