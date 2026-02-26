Left Menu

Iceland Considers EU Re-entry Amid Global Tensions

Iceland will hold a referendum soon on restarting EU accession talks, as stated by Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir. Abandoned in 2013, the membership discussions are resurfacing due to economic pressures and geopolitical concerns, primarily involving U.S. threats related to Greenland. The government aims for enhanced European integration.

Iceland is set to revisit its stance on European Union membership, according to a recent announcement by Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir during a visit to Poland. A referendum on rekindling EU accession talks is planned for the coming months.

The island nation had halted membership negotiations in 2013. However, rising living costs and geopolitical tensions, notably the war in Ukraine and U.S. actions regarding Greenland, have reignited interest in joining the bloc. These factors have shifted public opinion in favor of opening dialogue once more.

The centre-left government, which took office following the 2024 snap election, pledged to initiate discussions by the next year. As Iceland is already integrated into EU economic and travel frameworks, Prime Minister Frostadottir emphasizes the potential benefits of deeper European integration amidst current global uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

