Iceland Considers EU Re-entry Amid Global Tensions

Iceland is set to revisit its stance on European Union membership, according to a recent announcement by Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir during a visit to Poland. A referendum on rekindling EU accession talks is planned for the coming months.

The island nation had halted membership negotiations in 2013. However, rising living costs and geopolitical tensions, notably the war in Ukraine and U.S. actions regarding Greenland, have reignited interest in joining the bloc. These factors have shifted public opinion in favor of opening dialogue once more.

The centre-left government, which took office following the 2024 snap election, pledged to initiate discussions by the next year. As Iceland is already integrated into EU economic and travel frameworks, Prime Minister Frostadottir emphasizes the potential benefits of deeper European integration amidst current global uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)