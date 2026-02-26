Elliott Management Eyes Stake in London Stock Exchange Group, Calms Break-Up Concerns

In financial news, U.S.-based activist hedge fund Elliott Management has confirmed its decision not to advocate for the division or relocation of the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG). The assurance follows Elliott's significant stake acquisition in LSEG, casting off initial market jitters.

Sources informed Financial Times that Elliott held discussions with British officials to quell anxiety over its intentions regarding the LSEG, ensuring no plans for dismantling or moving the exchange's listing to New York surfaced. Nonetheless, the fund is pressing for a comprehensive review of LSEG's portfolio and advocating a £5 billion share buyback.

While the exact size of Elliott's stake remains unspecified, LSEG shares climbed by 1.5% after these developments. Neither Britain's finance ministry nor LSEG commented on the situation, and Elliott offered no immediate response.