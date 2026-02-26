Trade Talks: U.S.-Canada Seek Path to Agreement Amid Rising Tensions

Trade officials from the U.S. and Canada are gearing up for critical negotiations in Washington, D.C., following a series of informal exchanges over recent weeks. The discussions aim to forge a path to an agreement amid growing tensions around trade issues.

In light of recent strains, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer expressed openness to Canadian proposals, noting the U.S.'s willingness to explore a mutually beneficial deal. The Trump administration is keen on reshoring manufacturing, concerned about the potential rerouting of Chinese goods through Canada.

Greer's comments come as the administration reviews the United States-Mexico-Canada trade pact, with a deadline looming for potential changes. Talks may include the possibility of separate protocols for each nation to rectify current loopholes, reflecting different bilateral relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)