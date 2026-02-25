Left Menu

Empowering Tomorrow: Assam’s Leap in Women's Higher Education

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the new academic building of Assam Women's University, emphasizing skill-based education for economic opportunities. With substantial investments, the institution now offers 46 programs across 17 departments, reflecting significant growth since its 2013 establishment and Assam's strides toward gender equality in higher education.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the latest academic addition to Assam Women's University at Jorhat, at a ceremony highlighting the state's dedication to advancing higher education. With a construction cost of Rs 28.50 crore, the building represents a significant step in equipping students with necessary skills for evolving economic landscapes.

Since its 2013 inception, Assam Women's University has grown immensely. It has not just secured NAAC accreditation but also adopted the National Education Policy, launching 46 academic programs spread over 17 departments. The institution has furthered its educational reach with value-added courses grounded in Indian knowledge systems and foreign language studies, including Spanish and Japanese.

Sarma announced a further Rs 75 crore investment for expansive infrastructure, including new hostels and faculty quarters. In light of industrial growth and India's emergence as the fourth-largest economy, he stressed the importance of a skilled workforce. The initiative coincides with broader educational reforms and efforts against societal challenges, boosting women's participation in fields like engineering and medicine.

