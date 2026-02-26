Left Menu

Mass Escapes from Syrian Camp Stir Security Concerns

In northeast Syria, a now-closed camp that housed thousands linked to the Islamic State group has reported a mass escape since falling under government control. The al-Hol camp, formerly home to 23,500 residents, witnessed 133 breaches amidst clashes with Kurdish forces, stirring security fears in the war-torn region.

  Syria

Security concerns are mounting in northeast Syria following the mass escape from a recently closed camp that once held thousands with alleged ties to the Islamic State group. Since Syrian government forces took control, the al-Hol camp has seen at least 133 breaches, an official reported on Wednesday.

The escapes occurred during clashes between Syrian forces and Kurdish fighters, raising alarms in a region still haunted by the threat of IS. It remains unclear how many detainees have fled since the government takeover on January 21, primarily amidst confrontations with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

Interior Ministry spokesperson Noureddine al-Baba emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating that the camp was previously home to about 23,500 individuals, predominantly women, children, and the elderly. While many have been relocated or repatriated, pressing concerns about regional and international security persist.

