Controversial Arrests Ordered for Released Awami League Members

Bangladesh's Rajshahi police chief has ordered the re-arrest of released Awami League members by implicating them in other cases, citing potential destabilization threats. This move comes amid shifting political power dynamics following the interim government's disbandment of the Awami League and the recent electoral victory of the BNP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 26-02-2026 01:05 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 01:05 IST
In a contentious move, the Rajshahi range police chief in northwestern Bangladesh has directed authorities to re-arrest leaders and activists of the banned Awami League who have been released on bail, drawing significant media attention on Wednesday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Mohammad Shahjahan's order, as reported by Ittefaq and other newspapers, indicates that those capable of reorganizing the political party should be implicated in new cases post-bail. However, individuals without such influence are currently exempt.

Backdrop to this situation includes the interim government of Muhammad Yunus disbanding the Awami League led by Sheikh Hasina, followed by the BNP's rise to power under Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. This order aims to preclude any attempt by the banned group to destabilize the nation once more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

