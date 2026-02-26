Deadly Clash in Cuban Waters: Speedboat Altercation Leaves Four Dead

A deadly altercation occurred when a speedboat from Florida entered Cuban waters, opening fire on Cuban forces. The incident resulted in the deaths of four individuals onboard the speedboat, according to a statement by Cuba's Interior Ministry.

Cuban forces returned fire, which led to additional injuries. Seven people were wounded, including six from the speedboat and a border patrol commander serving with the Cuban forces. This deadly exchange underscores the fragility and tension within maritime borders.

The incident amplifies existing maritime disputes, adding urgency to addressing the complex, often dangerous interactions between Cuban and foreign vessels in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)