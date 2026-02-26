Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Rapid Deportation Policy

In a decisive legal development, a federal judge has declared the Trump administration's expedited deportation policy unlawful. The policy allowed migrants to be swiftly deported to third countries without objection, a move deemed unconstitutional due to lacking adequate notice and safety guarantees for those being deported.

U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy, appointed by President Joe Biden, ruled against the Department of Homeland Security's approach, emphasizing that migrants deserve meaningful notice and the possibility to contest deportations that could lead to possible danger. The ruling halts the policy, pending a likely appeal.

Murphy's verdict arrives as part of a larger legal struggle involving the Supreme Court's previous interventions, marking a significant victory for immigrant rights advocates. Lawyer Trina Realmuto praised the judgment as a powerful rebuke of the government's policy, highlighting risks faced by migrants facing deportation to potentially perilous countries.