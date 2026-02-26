Left Menu

Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Rapid Deportation Policy

A U.S. federal judge has blocked the Trump administration's deportation policy that allows transferring migrants to countries other than their own without due process. The decision will likely be appealed to the Supreme Court. The controversial policy was under scrutiny for depriving migrants of safety and legal protections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 01:07 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 01:07 IST
Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Rapid Deportation Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive legal development, a federal judge has declared the Trump administration's expedited deportation policy unlawful. The policy allowed migrants to be swiftly deported to third countries without objection, a move deemed unconstitutional due to lacking adequate notice and safety guarantees for those being deported.

U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy, appointed by President Joe Biden, ruled against the Department of Homeland Security's approach, emphasizing that migrants deserve meaningful notice and the possibility to contest deportations that could lead to possible danger. The ruling halts the policy, pending a likely appeal.

Murphy's verdict arrives as part of a larger legal struggle involving the Supreme Court's previous interventions, marking a significant victory for immigrant rights advocates. Lawyer Trina Realmuto praised the judgment as a powerful rebuke of the government's policy, highlighting risks faced by migrants facing deportation to potentially perilous countries.

TRENDING

1
Legal Battle Over Bayer’s $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement

Legal Battle Over Bayer’s $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement

 Global
2
Japanese Yen Dips Amid Economic Reflation Moves and Global Currency Shifts

Japanese Yen Dips Amid Economic Reflation Moves and Global Currency Shifts

 Global
3
Charges Dropped Against Chinese Scientists in University of Michigan Case

Charges Dropped Against Chinese Scientists in University of Michigan Case

 United States
4
Saudi Arabia Pledges $347 Million to Bolster Yemen's Government

Saudi Arabia Pledges $347 Million to Bolster Yemen's Government

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026