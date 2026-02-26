Left Menu

Nagaland Teachers Demand State Budget Recognition Amid Salary Delays

Members of the Nagaland Government Teachers’ Association are protesting for their salaries to be shifted to the State's non-plan expenditure head. Despite being mainstreamed into the State Education Cadre, their pay is still drawn under Centrally Sponsored Schemes, causing delays. The teachers seek parity with regular state cadre employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:03 IST
Nagaland Teachers Demand State Budget Recognition Amid Salary Delays
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Nagaland Government Teachers' Association (NGTA) has launched a protest, demanding that their salaries be moved to the state's non-plan expenditure head. On Thursday, 2,293 members of the 2010 and 2013 teacher batches demonstrated outside the Directorate of School Education in a bid for salary recognition and timely payment.

The teachers, who were mainstreamed into the State Education Cadre in 2022, have been drawing their salaries under the Centrally Sponsored Schemes, leading to payment delays. The association stated they have consistently submitted representations to have their salaries included under the State's non-development expenditure head but have yet to receive concrete results.

According to the School Education Department, these teachers were initially appointed under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan CSS. They argue the teachers are now part of the State Cadre as per the Nagaland School Education Service Rules, and enjoy the benefits and pay scale of regular state employees. However, the Department stated that budgetary constraints limit their role in deciding the salary budget head.

TRENDING

1
Tech Sector Struggles Amid Mixed Market Open

Tech Sector Struggles Amid Mixed Market Open

 Global
2
India and Israel Forge Special Strategic Partnership

India and Israel Forge Special Strategic Partnership

 Israel
3
Strategic Deployment: CAPF Companies Gear Up for Bengal Polls

Strategic Deployment: CAPF Companies Gear Up for Bengal Polls

 India
4
Dark Web Bust: LSD Traffickers Caught in Jharkhand

Dark Web Bust: LSD Traffickers Caught in Jharkhand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026