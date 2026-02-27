Left Menu

Controversial Detention: The Misrepresentation Case at Columbia University

Federal agents detained Elmina Aghayeva, a student from Azerbaijan, under disputed circumstances at Columbia University. Misrepresenting their purpose, they claimed to be searching for a missing person. Aghayeva's subsequent release was confirmed after intervention from New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and assurances from President Trump.

Updated: 27-02-2026 04:14 IST
A dispute erupted at Columbia University when federal agents detained a foreign student under controversial circumstances. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents allegedly misrepresented themselves to enter a campus residential building, claiming they were searching for a missing person.

The detained student, Elmina Aghayeva from Azerbaijan, was reportedly held illegally and later released. New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani intervened, discussing the case with President Donald Trump, who assured her release.

Despite DHS's denial of wrongdoing, Columbia's acting president, Claire Shipman, highlighted the necessity of a judicial warrant for entry into non-public university areas. Aghayeva's lawyers insist her detention lacked justification as she is contesting her immigration status in the U.S. courts.

