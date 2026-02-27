Controversial Detention: The Misrepresentation Case at Columbia University

A dispute erupted at Columbia University when federal agents detained a foreign student under controversial circumstances. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents allegedly misrepresented themselves to enter a campus residential building, claiming they were searching for a missing person.

The detained student, Elmina Aghayeva from Azerbaijan, was reportedly held illegally and later released. New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani intervened, discussing the case with President Donald Trump, who assured her release.

Despite DHS's denial of wrongdoing, Columbia's acting president, Claire Shipman, highlighted the necessity of a judicial warrant for entry into non-public university areas. Aghayeva's lawyers insist her detention lacked justification as she is contesting her immigration status in the U.S. courts.