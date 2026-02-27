South Korean President's Diplomatic Tour in Southeast Asia
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will visit Singapore and the Philippines in March. He will meet Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong from March 1 to 3, followed by a meeting with Filipino President Ferdinand Marcos Jr from March 3 to 4, as announced by the presidential Blue House.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is set to embark on a diplomatic tour of Southeast Asia, with scheduled visits to Singapore and the Philippines.
According to his office, President Lee will engage in talks with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during his visit from March 1 to March 3.
Following his stay in Singapore, President Lee will travel to the Philippines to meet with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr from March 3 to March 4, as confirmed by the presidential Blue House in a statement.
