Left Menu

South Korean President's Diplomatic Tour in Southeast Asia

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will visit Singapore and the Philippines in March. He will meet Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong from March 1 to 3, followed by a meeting with Filipino President Ferdinand Marcos Jr from March 3 to 4, as announced by the presidential Blue House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 27-02-2026 05:49 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 05:49 IST
South Korean President's Diplomatic Tour in Southeast Asia
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is set to embark on a diplomatic tour of Southeast Asia, with scheduled visits to Singapore and the Philippines.

According to his office, President Lee will engage in talks with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during his visit from March 1 to March 3.

Following his stay in Singapore, President Lee will travel to the Philippines to meet with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr from March 3 to March 4, as confirmed by the presidential Blue House in a statement.

TRENDING

1
OpenAI Strengthens Canadian Safety Ties Post-‘Tumbler Ridge Tragedy’

OpenAI Strengthens Canadian Safety Ties Post-‘Tumbler Ridge Tragedy’

 Global
2
Argentina's Glacier Law Reform: A Boon for Mining, a Fear for Environment

Argentina's Glacier Law Reform: A Boon for Mining, a Fear for Environment

 Global
3
Meta’s AI Ambitions: A Deep Dive into Multi-Billion Dollar Chip Deals

Meta’s AI Ambitions: A Deep Dive into Multi-Billion Dollar Chip Deals

 Global
4
Controversial Detention of Columbia Student Stirs Debate

Controversial Detention of Columbia Student Stirs Debate

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026