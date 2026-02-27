Hillary Clinton Denies Epstein Connection Amidst Congressional Inquiry
Hillary Clinton testified to Congress, denying any connection to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. She criticized the focus on conspiracy theories and accused the Republican-led panel of diverting attention from Trump's ties to Epstein. Clinton's husband, Bill, is set to testify as well.
Hillary Clinton appeared before a congressional committee, where she firmly denied any association with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In a statement, the former Secretary of State said she never met Epstein or visited his properties.
Clinton criticized the committee's focus on discredited conspiracy theories such as 'Pizzagate.' She accused the Republican-led panel of attempting to shift attention away from former President Donald Trump's connections to Epstein.
Despite initial reluctance, Bill Clinton will testify regarding his limited interactions with Epstein. The inquiry has turned contentious, with allegations of withheld evidence by the Justice Department concerning Epstein-related documents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
