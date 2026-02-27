Anthropic Stands Firm on AI Safeguards Amid Pentagon Pressure

In a bold stand against Pentagon pressure, Anthropic's CEO, Dario Amodei, announced that the company will not remove AI safeguards designed to prevent its technology from being misused in autonomous weaponry and surveillance. This defiance comes amid threats from the Department of Defense to cut ties with the AI startup.

The tension arose from Anthropic's refusal to comply with government demands that its AI models be open to 'any lawful use.' Despite potential contract losses worth up to $200 million, Amodei asserted that defensive safeguards are essential and that their inclusion aligns with ethical responsibility.

As the dispute continues, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell clarified that the department does not intend to use AI for mass surveillance or fully autonomous weapons. Nevertheless, Amodei remains firm, stating the company is prepared to facilitate a smooth transition should the Department choose another contractor.

