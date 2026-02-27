Congress and Supreme Court Clash Over Controversial NCERT Textbook Content

The Congress launched a sharp criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi concerning the controversial NCERT textbook revisions. Accusing the PM of fostering a 'Nagpur Communal Ecosystem' for textbook rewriting, the opposition called for a detailed Supreme Court investigation into the polarizing educational material.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court responded to concerns over a Class 8 NCERT social science textbook that allegedly contained contentious references to corruption in the judiciary. The court implemented an immediate prohibition on further distribution of the book, citing the risk of undermining the judiciary's dignity.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has vowed to hold those responsible accountable. As discussions continue, NCERT has withdrawn the disputed textbook and issued an apology. Investigation into the incident is ongoing, with warnings from the Supreme Court against attempts to bypass its directives.

