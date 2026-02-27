Left Menu

Supreme Court Takes Strong Stand on Controversial NCERT Textbook

Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty welcomed the Supreme Court's intervention in a controversy over NCERT's Class 8 textbook, alleging that it undermined the judiciary. The minister called for a thorough investigation into recent textbook revisions and emphasized the importance of teaching students to respect constitutional institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-02-2026 13:06 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 13:06 IST
Supreme Court Takes Strong Stand on Controversial NCERT Textbook
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has stepped into the controversy surrounding alleged disrespectful remarks about the judiciary in an NCERT Class 8 textbook, earning praise from Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty. The minister called for a rigorous probe into textbook revisions, stressing that misleading young minds regarding judicial integrity is a grave concern.

Minister Sivankutty urged for independent scrutiny of recent revisions to NCERT textbooks, asserting that it is crucial to examine if there have been any attempts to distort historical facts or constitutional principles. Kerala had opposed NCERT's unilateral deletions and published supplementary materials to counter these omissions.

The Supreme Court has imposed a ban on the contentious chapter, ordering the immediate withdrawal of physical and digital copies. The apex court issued notices demanding explanations from the NCERT Director and school education secretary, highlighting that compliance with its directives is non-negotiable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.N. Human Rights Chief Urges Iran to Halt Death Penalty Amid Protest Sentences

U.N. Human Rights Chief Urges Iran to Halt Death Penalty Amid Protest Senten...

 Switzerland
2
Andhra Pradesh Goes Green with 200 Biogas Plants

Andhra Pradesh Goes Green with 200 Biogas Plants

 India
3
Governor Devvrat Advocates for Natural Farming's Vital Role in Public Health

Governor Devvrat Advocates for Natural Farming's Vital Role in Public Health

 India
4
Court Exonerates Kejriwal: Political Allegations Exposed

Court Exonerates Kejriwal: Political Allegations Exposed

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026