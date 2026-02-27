Supreme Court Takes Strong Stand on Controversial NCERT Textbook

The Supreme Court has stepped into the controversy surrounding alleged disrespectful remarks about the judiciary in an NCERT Class 8 textbook, earning praise from Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty. The minister called for a rigorous probe into textbook revisions, stressing that misleading young minds regarding judicial integrity is a grave concern.

Minister Sivankutty urged for independent scrutiny of recent revisions to NCERT textbooks, asserting that it is crucial to examine if there have been any attempts to distort historical facts or constitutional principles. Kerala had opposed NCERT's unilateral deletions and published supplementary materials to counter these omissions.

The Supreme Court has imposed a ban on the contentious chapter, ordering the immediate withdrawal of physical and digital copies. The apex court issued notices demanding explanations from the NCERT Director and school education secretary, highlighting that compliance with its directives is non-negotiable.

(With inputs from agencies.)