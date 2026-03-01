Left Menu

MBA Students Stranded in Dubai Amidst West Asia Conflict

Eighty-four MBA students from Indira School of Business Studies were stranded in Dubai due to airspace closures resulting from the West Asia conflict. They were on a study tour and have been moved to safety in a hotel, with efforts ongoing to coordinate their return to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 01-03-2026 10:54 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 10:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Conflict in West Asia led to the unexpected stranding of 84 MBA students from Pune's Indira School of Business Studies in Dubai. Due to airspace closures, the annual study tour participants were unable to return as planned.

ISBS officials confirmed the safety of all students, who have been relocated to a hotel. Originally, 40 students were set to fly back to Pune on Saturday, followed by another 44 on Sunday. These travel plans were disrupted by the conflict, officials detailed.

Coordination is underway with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Civil Aviation to expedite their return. Meanwhile, flights across the Middle East face disruptions as Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's assassination by Israeli and US forces escalates regional tensions.

