Middle East Tensions Escalate After Targeted Strikes
Israel launched a new wave of attacks in response to U.S. and Israeli strikes killing Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. President Trump warned of severe consequences for Iranian retaliation. Iran launched retaliatory strikes on Gulf states, raising tensions and causing major disruptions in global aviation.
In a series of escalating events that have put the world on edge, Israel announced a fresh wave of aggressive military strikes targeting Iran. This comes in the wake of President Donald Trump's stern warning after the recent U.S. and Israeli operation that resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Iran confirmed Khamenei's death on Saturday, a monumental event that has left the nation reeling. As tensions flared, Iran launched retaliatory attacks on Gulf states, creating a crisis that President Trump insists will be met with an unprecedented military response should there be further provocation.
The dramatic rise in hostilities has already led to extensive disruptions in the Middle East, notably affecting global aviation routes and raising fears of an impending surge in oil prices due to the strategic closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
