Left Menu

Centre included Puducherry under special assistance for capital investment scheme meant only for states: PM Modi.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 01-03-2026 12:32 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 12:32 IST
Centre included Puducherry under special assistance for capital investment scheme meant only for states: PM Modi.
  • Country:
  • India

Centre included Puducherry under special assistance for capital investment scheme meant only for states: PM Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Pakistani Cities Over U.S. and Israeli Strikes

Protests Erupt in Pakistani Cities Over U.S. and Israeli Strikes

 Global
2
Tension Erupts Outside US Consulate in Karachi Following Khamenei Killing

Tension Erupts Outside US Consulate in Karachi Following Khamenei Killing

 United Arab Emirates
3
Tragedy Strikes: Unidentified Vehicle Kills Milkman in Mirzapur

Tragedy Strikes: Unidentified Vehicle Kills Milkman in Mirzapur

 India
4
Tragic Kakinada Cracker Unit Blast Claims 21 Lives

Tragic Kakinada Cracker Unit Blast Claims 21 Lives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026