Arvind Mafatlal Group: From Textiles to Technology and Beyond

The Arvind Mafatlal Group, historically known for textiles, is expanding into education and technology. With a focus on uniforms to AI, the group aims to become a leader in future skills and health sector solutions. Their growth strategy includes leveraging partnerships with renowned institutions.

Historically a textile powerhouse, the Arvind Mafatlal Group is now charting a new trajectory in the education sector. Vice-Chairman Priyavrata Mafatlal outlined the company's ambitions, highlighting their shift from traditional textiles—particularly uniforms—to technology and future skilling.

Mafatlal Industries, the group's flagship firm, continues to prioritize school, corporate, and hospital uniforms, while expanding into health and hygiene products. Through partnerships with institutions like Harvard and Cambridge, they aim to revolutionize the education landscape with innovations ranging from ICT labs to AI-driven classrooms.

The group's commitment to growth is evident with a 30-40% annual rise post-COVID. With a 120-year legacy of resilience, Mafatlal is poised to redefine its future, emphasizing technology and entrepreneurship alongside its textile roots.

