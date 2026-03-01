Revolutionizing Exams: Kerala's 'KITE-QTrack' App for Transparent Testing

The Kerala government's educational technology initiative, KITE, has unveiled a new mobile application, 'KITE-QTrack', aimed at transforming the state's Higher Secondary examination system.

The QR code-based app, set to be in use from March 5, ensures real-time tracking and monitoring starting from the question papers' dispatch to answer scripts reaching valuation camps, ensuring transparency and efficiency.

KITE CEO, K Anvar Sadath, highlighted the app as a key part of KITE's broader effort to digitize the entire examination process, promising enhanced security and convenient online services for post-examination needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)