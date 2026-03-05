Left Menu

India-Finland Forge Strategic Partnership in Digitalisation and Sustainability

India and Finland advance their relationship to a strategic partnership with a focus on digitalisation and sustainability, marking a key milestone during Finnish President Alexander Stubb's state visit. Key initiatives include trade, technology, mobility, innovation, and a commitment to double bilateral trade by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 20:55 IST
PM Modi with Finnish President Stubb (Photo/X@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and Finland have strengthened their bilateral relationship by officially establishing a "Strategic Partnership in Digitalisation and Sustainability." This significant advancement was announced during Finnish President Alexander Stubb's state visit to India, where he also attended the 11th Raisina Dialogue as the chief guest.

The visit saw multiple agreements, including an MoU on Migration and Mobility Partnership, designed to facilitate the movement of Indian professionals to Finland, especially in technology and innovation sectors. Additionally, existing environmental cooperation agreements were renewed to expand collaborations on bioenergy, waste-to-energy solutions, and renewable energy systems.

Efforts to boost bilateral cooperation were further evidenced by a new MoU in the field of statistics and joint research initiatives. Both nations aim to double their trade by 2030, underpinned by the recent India-EU Free Trade Agreement. Initiatives in emerging technologies include a Joint Working Group on Digitalisation, a Joint Task Force on 6G, and Indo-Finland Startup Corridor connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

