Bridging the Skills Gap: Jammu and Kashmir's Mission-Mode Framework

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah underscores the need for a mission-mode approach in addressing the skill deficit in the region. He highlights the gap between current education and market-required skills, advocating for early skill development in schools to adapt to evolving employment demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-03-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 21:41 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called for a mission-mode strategy to tackle the skill deficit in the region. Abdullah chaired an initial meeting to formulate an action plan for 'Mission Skill', aiming to align youth skills with market demands.

Abdullah highlighted the gap between the traditional education system and the skills required in today's dynamic job market. He stressed that formal education often falls short in preparing students for real-world employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Emphasizing the importance of adapting to rapidly evolving skill requirements, Abdullah commented on the impact of new technologies, noting that people were unaware of tools like ChatGPT and Gemini until recently. He praised the department's efforts in preparing the mission's initial framework.

