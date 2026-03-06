M Jagadesh Kumar Appointed as IIM Calcutta's New Board Chairman

M Jagadesh Kumar, who served as the chief of the University Grants Commission, has taken on a new role as the Chairman of the Board of Governors at the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. The Ministry of Education announced his appointment, which was approved by President Droupadi Murmu, marking a tenure of four years or until Kumar reaches seventy, whichever comes first.

Kumar's illustrious career includes having been the Vice Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University and a professor at IIT Delhi. Recently, he was honored with the Padma Shri for his significant contributions to the field of education, underscoring his leadership and impact within academic circles.

The Board of Governors at IIMs comprises industry leaders, notable academics, and government representatives. They play a crucial role in steering the strategic direction, policy-making, and financial decisions of these premier institutions, ensuring both academic excellence and operational independence.

