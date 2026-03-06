Arunachal Pradesh Addresses Education Leadership Vacancies
The Arunachal Pradesh government is working to resolve the principal shortage in higher secondary schools. Current recruitment rules are being revised to ease restrictions on promotions. Vice-principals are temporarily filling the roles. The government proposes a complete overhaul of the education department, including eliminating the district adult education officer post.
The Arunachal Pradesh government is actively addressing the shortage of principals in higher secondary schools, announced Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona in the Assembly on Friday. Sona informed that prevailing recruitment rules necessitating eight years of qualifying service for promotions are under revision.
Currently, none of the headmasters or vice-principals meet these criteria. The minister explained that vice-principals are being appointed as principals temporarily until the rules are amended. A proposal for a one-time relaxation in qualifying service is undergoing processing, and principal postings will follow a Departmental Promotion Committee meeting.
The state hosts 110 higher secondary schools with 100 sanctioned principal positions. Schools in Longding district face significant challenges due to prolonged principal vacancies. Additionally, an overhaul of the Education Department is envisioned, proposing the removal of the district adult education officer role, signaling efforts to streamline the educational framework.
