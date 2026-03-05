Historic Recruitment Drive Amplifies Meghalaya's Police Force
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced the historic recruitment of nearly 3,000 new police personnel in Meghalaya, marking a significant moment for the state's law and order. Over 1.7 lakh candidates applied for various posts, highlighting the importance of maintaining peace and security for societal development.
In a significant move to bolster law enforcement, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma distributed appointment letters to nearly 3,000 new police recruits at the 2nd MLP Battalion on Thursday.
Sangma hailed the recruitment drive as a historic event for Meghalaya, possibly the largest in its history. The process drew over 1.7 lakh applicants for diverse positions, emphasizing the vital role of law and order in the state's development.
The chief minister urged recruits to uphold discipline and integrity, highlighting the police's essential contribution to societal progress. Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong commended the transparent, merit-based selection process that reflects the hopes and aspirations of the Meghalaya community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
