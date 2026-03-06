Left Menu

Empowering Tribal Scholars: Arunachal Pradesh's Education Initiatives

Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona announced supportive measures for tribal UPSC aspirants including free coaching, financial incentives, and career counselling facilities. The state government offers considerable support to students progressing in national exams and in securing admissions in premier institutions. Scholarships enhance opportunities under the Arunachal Pradesh Academic Excellence Scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 06-03-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 15:27 IST
In a move to bolster tribal education, Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona disclosed several initiatives aiming at UPSC aspirants during a recent Assembly session. Tribal community members will receive free coaching at a New Delhi institute, as well as one-time financial incentives for clearing civil service examinations.

Minister Sona detailed additional support, highlighting that tribal students admitted to elite institutions like IITs, IIMs, and AIIMS are granted Rs 2 lakh. Career counselling and language enhancement courses have been established in collaboration with the British Council of India to further empower students.

Despite lacking exact data on students studying outside the state, Sona cited over 11,775 are studying beyond Arunachal Pradesh boundaries. The Arunachal Pradesh Academic Excellence Scheme saw scholarships granted to four students attending top-tier global universities, emphasizing the government's commitment to educational excellence for its young scholars.

