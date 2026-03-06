Left Menu

Haryana's Pride Shines: Akansh Dhull Secures Third in UPSC 2025

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini congratulated Akansh Dhull, who secured the third rank in the 2025 UPSC Civil Services Examination, highlighting Haryana's youth excelling in various fields. Akansh's achievement brings glory to Haryana and demonstrates the hard work and dedication of the state's young achievers.

In a proud moment for Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini extended his congratulations to Akansh Dhull for securing the third position in the 2025 UPSC Civil Services Examination. Saini emphasized Haryana's youth excelling in diverse fields, showcasing their hard work and dedication.

Expressing special happiness, Saini noted this achievement brings honor to Haryana. Akansh, a Bachelor of Commerce graduate from the University of Delhi, excelled with commerce & accountancy as his optional subject, reflecting his academic prowess.

Saini, addressing the State Assembly, applauded these youthful talents for their efforts in this challenging examination. He added that such achievements are a collective pride for the candidates' families, educators, and society at large.

