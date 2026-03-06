Haryana's Pride Shines: Akansh Dhull Secures Third in UPSC 2025

In a proud moment for Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini extended his congratulations to Akansh Dhull for securing the third position in the 2025 UPSC Civil Services Examination. Saini emphasized Haryana's youth excelling in diverse fields, showcasing their hard work and dedication.

Expressing special happiness, Saini noted this achievement brings honor to Haryana. Akansh, a Bachelor of Commerce graduate from the University of Delhi, excelled with commerce & accountancy as his optional subject, reflecting his academic prowess.

Saini, addressing the State Assembly, applauded these youthful talents for their efforts in this challenging examination. He added that such achievements are a collective pride for the candidates' families, educators, and society at large.