Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini begins presentation of budget for financial year 2026-27 in state assembly.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-03-2026 12:07 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 12:07 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini begins presentation of budget for financial year 2026-27 in state assembly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Market Turmoil: The Impact of Geopolitical Tensions on China's Economy
Karnataka's New Initiative: Paving the Future of AVGC in an AI-Driven Economy
Projects worth over Rs 4,400 cr will transform connectivity, boost economy, create jobs, transform lakhs of people's lives: PM Modi.
Projects worth over Rs 4,400 cr will transform connectivity, boost economy, create jobs, transform lakhs of people's lives: PM Modi.
Revamped GDP Framework Trims Indian Economy by Rs 12 Lakh Crore, Fiscal Deficit Concerns Arise