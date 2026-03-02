Tragedy in Nagpur: Blasts at Detonator Unit Leave 19 Dead

A tragic incident unfolded in Nagpur's Katol tehsil when a powerful explosion at a detonator assembly unit took the lives of 19 workers, injuring 23 more. The explosion occurred at SBL Energy Ltd on Sunday morning, leaving devastation in its wake.

The severely charred remains of 18 workers required DNA analysis for identification, officials reported. As of Monday, 12 bodies have been returned to their families for last rites following verification, while arrangements for the remaining six continue. The 19th victim, who died in hospital, was identified without the need for DNA analysis.

In light of the tragedy, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced an extensive compensation package for the victims' families. The package includes Rs 75 lakh from SBL Energy, Rs 5 lakh from the state government, and Rs 2 lakh from the Centre. This brings the total compensation for each family to Rs 82 lakh, with injured workers set to receive Rs 25 lakh each.