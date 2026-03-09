Ghulam Nabi Azad Backs Simultaneous Polls for Better Governance

In a significant endorsement, former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has voiced robust support for the implementation of simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, a move he believes will save time, enhance governance, and expedite national development.

Appearing before the Joint Committee of Parliament, which is assessing bills aimed at introducing 'one nation, one election', Azad revealed his long-standing advocacy for the concept since 1983, underlining its potential benefits. 'I have been a supporter of this idea for a long time,' he affirmed, reflecting on his experiences with the perpetual election processes across Indian states.

Presided over by BJP's P P Chaudhary, the committee recognized Azad's vast political experience, which added weight to the discussions. Chaudhary emphasized the economic and logistical advantages of synchronized elections, urging bipartisan cooperation to advance the initiative. Meanwhile, the panel continues to consult with experts to evaluate the proposal's ramifications.

