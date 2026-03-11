Sudha Murty Calls for National Anti-Bullying Framework in Schools

Sudha Murty, a nominated MP in the Rajya Sabha, brought attention to the urgent need for a national framework addressing school bullying during a session on Wednesday. She emphasized incorporating emotional sensitivity training to tackle the widespread issue of bullying and cyberbullying in educational institutions.

Murty referenced the NCERT's PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024 report, revealing that a substantial percentage of Indian students experience various forms of bullying, from teasing to physical violence. Despite the National Education Policy 2020 focusing on mental health, a lack of necessary support structures remains widespread in many schools.

Highlighting the inconsistencies in current guidelines across states, Murty urged the government to implement a binding national regulation. She called for mandatory emotional sensitivity training and a robust reporting system, ensuring schools are legally responsible for providing a safe environment for all students.

(With inputs from agencies.)