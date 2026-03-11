Left Menu

Sudha Murty Calls for National Anti-Bullying Framework in Schools

Sudha Murty, a Rajya Sabha MP, highlights the critical issue of bullying in schools, advocating for a nationwide framework with emotional sensitivity training. She cites alarming statistics from an NCERT report, stressing the importance of mandatory law and institutional accountability for safeguarding children's welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 19:05 IST
Sudha Murty Calls for National Anti-Bullying Framework in Schools
bullying
  • Country:
  • India

Sudha Murty, a nominated MP in the Rajya Sabha, brought attention to the urgent need for a national framework addressing school bullying during a session on Wednesday. She emphasized incorporating emotional sensitivity training to tackle the widespread issue of bullying and cyberbullying in educational institutions.

Murty referenced the NCERT's PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024 report, revealing that a substantial percentage of Indian students experience various forms of bullying, from teasing to physical violence. Despite the National Education Policy 2020 focusing on mental health, a lack of necessary support structures remains widespread in many schools.

Highlighting the inconsistencies in current guidelines across states, Murty urged the government to implement a binding national regulation. She called for mandatory emotional sensitivity training and a robust reporting system, ensuring schools are legally responsible for providing a safe environment for all students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026