Terror Strikes Old Dominion University: ROTC Students Subdue Gunman

The FBI has launched a terrorism investigation following a shooting at Old Dominion University, in which one person was killed and two others were injured. The gunman, previously convicted of aiding terrorists, was subdued by ROTC students. The attack has prompted widespread condolences and support from officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 03:29 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 03:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The FBI has initiated a terrorism probe after a deadly shooting at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, took the life of one individual and injured two more, both U.S. Army personnel, according to FBI officials.

The attack was carried out by a man previously convicted of supporting terrorism, who was killed at the scene by ROTC students after opening fire. Identified as Mohamed Jalloh, the shooter targeted a classroom and sparked immediate police response.

Authorities, including FBI Director Kash Patel, are fully engaged in the investigation, while community responses include statements from university leaders and state officials expressing grief and providing support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

