Terror Strikes Old Dominion University: ROTC Students Subdue Gunman

The FBI has initiated a terrorism probe after a deadly shooting at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, took the life of one individual and injured two more, both U.S. Army personnel, according to FBI officials.

The attack was carried out by a man previously convicted of supporting terrorism, who was killed at the scene by ROTC students after opening fire. Identified as Mohamed Jalloh, the shooter targeted a classroom and sparked immediate police response.

Authorities, including FBI Director Kash Patel, are fully engaged in the investigation, while community responses include statements from university leaders and state officials expressing grief and providing support.

(With inputs from agencies.)