A U.S. military refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq on Thursday in an incident that U.S. Central Command confirmed involved another aircraft. The crash was not caused by hostile or friendly fire, according to the statement.

The KC-135 refueling aircraft, built by Boeing in the 1950s and early 1960s, played a crucial role in Operation Epic Fury, the U.S. military operation against Iran. The incident underscores the inherent risks of military operations, even in friendly airspace.

While a second aircraft involved landed safely, the KC-135 that went down had six service members on board. This crash is part of the broader U.S. military engagement against Iran and follows the news that two U.S. sailors were injured in a separate non-combat-related fire on the USS Gerald Ford.

(With inputs from agencies.)