U.S. Military Aircraft Crash in Iraq Highlights Operational Risks

A U.S. military refueling aircraft, part of operations against Iran, crashed in Iraq. The incident, involving another KC-135 aircraft, wasn't due to fire. Six service members were onboard, all casualties are not yet reported. The U.S. continues missions, emphasizing the operational dangers even in friendly zones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 04:46 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 04:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. military refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq on Thursday in an incident that U.S. Central Command confirmed involved another aircraft. The crash was not caused by hostile or friendly fire, according to the statement.

The KC-135 refueling aircraft, built by Boeing in the 1950s and early 1960s, played a crucial role in Operation Epic Fury, the U.S. military operation against Iran. The incident underscores the inherent risks of military operations, even in friendly airspace.

While a second aircraft involved landed safely, the KC-135 that went down had six service members on board. This crash is part of the broader U.S. military engagement against Iran and follows the news that two U.S. sailors were injured in a separate non-combat-related fire on the USS Gerald Ford.

