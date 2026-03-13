U.S. Military Aircraft Crash in Iraq Highlights Operational Risks
A U.S. military refueling aircraft, part of operations against Iran, crashed in Iraq. The incident, involving another KC-135 aircraft, wasn't due to fire. Six service members were onboard, all casualties are not yet reported. The U.S. continues missions, emphasizing the operational dangers even in friendly zones.
A U.S. military refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq on Thursday in an incident that U.S. Central Command confirmed involved another aircraft. The crash was not caused by hostile or friendly fire, according to the statement.
The KC-135 refueling aircraft, built by Boeing in the 1950s and early 1960s, played a crucial role in Operation Epic Fury, the U.S. military operation against Iran. The incident underscores the inherent risks of military operations, even in friendly airspace.
While a second aircraft involved landed safely, the KC-135 that went down had six service members on board. This crash is part of the broader U.S. military engagement against Iran and follows the news that two U.S. sailors were injured in a separate non-combat-related fire on the USS Gerald Ford.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Markets Jitter as Middle East Tensions Surge and Stagflation Looms
Yuan Holds Strength Amidst Middle East Tension
China & Hong Kong Stocks Slip as Middle East Conflict Intensifies
Escalating Tensions in the Middle East: Global Implications
U.S. Eases Oil Tensions with 30-Day License Amid Middle East Turmoil