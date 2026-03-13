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Student's Stress-Driven Leap onto Metro Tracks Sparks Safety Concerns

A school student in Dwarka jumped onto metro tracks due to board exam stress, sustaining injuries. Authorities and commuters quickly responded. She was rescued and taken to Indira Gandhi Hospital. Police have recorded her statement and are investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 21:32 IST
Student's Stress-Driven Leap onto Metro Tracks Sparks Safety Concerns
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A school student jumped onto metro tracks at Dwarka Sector-14 station, reportedly overwhelmed by board exam stress, officials said Friday.

Quick-thinking metro staff and commuters acted promptly, alerting authorities to rescue the girl, who was subsequently taken to Indira Gandhi Hospital with injuries.

Police arrived on the scene after a PCR call reported the incident around 12:58 pm. The student's family has been informed, and investigations continue.

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