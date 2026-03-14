Evacuation in Doha: Precautionary Measures Amid Missile Threats
Qatari authorities evacuated parts of Doha's Msheireb district and Education City, home to U.S. university campuses, as a precautionary measure following a report from the interior ministry. This decision preceded reports of missile interceptions in Qatar, although specific details of affected areas were not disclosed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 05:17 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 05:17 IST
Amid rising concerns, Qatari authorities implemented precautionary evacuations in parts of Doha, including the Msheireb district and Education City, early Saturday.
Both locations, significant for hosting government offices and U.S. university campuses respectively, witnessed swift action by the authorities as a preventive measure.
According to Qatar's interior ministry, these steps were taken without disclosing specific details, coinciding with reports of missile interceptions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)