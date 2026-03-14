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Innovation and Inclusiveness: Shaping the Future of Higher Education in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd) highlighted the need for innovative and inclusive higher education. He urged universities to integrate modern technologies and foster entrepreneurship. Emphasis was placed on research, sustainable development, and global collaborations at the 23rd Conference of Higher and Technical Education in Itanagar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 14-03-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 16:55 IST
Innovation and Inclusiveness: Shaping the Future of Higher Education in Arunachal Pradesh
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At the inaugural session of the 23rd Conference of Higher and Technical Education in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd) emphasized the urgent need for a progressive vision in higher education.

He advocated for the integration of modern technologies and the promotion of entrepreneurship to address regional challenges and bolster economic sectors like eco-tourism and agri-technology. Lt Gen Parnaik also stressed disciplined research in diverse areas such as Himalayan ecology and indigenous knowledge systems.

Highlighting the importance of global collaboration, he called for increased partnerships with national and international institutions to enhance research and education quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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