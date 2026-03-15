Florida College Republicans' Chapter Under Fire Amid Misconduct Allegations

The Florida Federation of College Republicans has decided to dissolve its University of Florida chapter following serious allegations of misconduct, including antisemitism. According to the university's statement on social media platform X, this action stems from the federation's own findings uncovering a series of behaviors that contravened its established guidelines and principles.

The federation requested the deactivation of its chapter as a precautionary measure while they seek to restructure with fresh leadership. The university reiterated its commitment to combating antisemitism and other discriminatory practices that threaten its community's integrity, promising to assist in the potential future reinstatement of the chapter.

This development marks the second report this month of antisemitic actions attributed to conservative factions at Florida educational institutions. Earlier, reports surfaced accusing members of Florida International University's conservative groups of exchanging discriminatory messages, prompting an investigation by law enforcement.