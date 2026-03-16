AI Empowerment: LTM and IIT Kharagpur's Strategic Collaboration

Mumbai, Maharashtra—LTM, a proud partner in business creativity to the world's largest enterprises, has joined forces with the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) to launch AI-centric training programs. This partnership aims to bolster LTM's workforce skills in artificial intelligence and related technologies.

LTM's commitment to AI transformation underlines its convergence of domain expertise and technological capabilities. This collaboration will navigate continuous upskilling and reskilling of employees, in response to the shifting demands of industry and clients.

The alliance brings together LTM's deep industry wisdom with IIT Kharagpur's academic leadership to create impactful learning programs. An emphasis on hands-on workshops and collaborative research initiatives highlights the partnership's focus on developing future-ready AI proficiencies.