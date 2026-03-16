UpGrad to Acquire Unacademy in Landmark EdTech Deal

UpGrad, headed by Ronnie Screwvala, is set to acquire the edtech platform Unacademy in a 100% share swap arrangement. Unacademy's CEO, Gaurav Munjal, will remain at the helm, directing efforts towards online education innovations and international growth.

While the deal's valuation remains undisclosed until finalized, Unacademy boasts more than USD 100 million in cash reserves. The company has streamlined its operations and is witnessing increased demand for its global product 'Airlearn' in countries such as the US, Germany, and the UK.

Munjal emphasized that despite previous setbacks, AI-driven advancements could significantly transform the educational technology space, making it one of the most lucrative beneficiaries. The collaboration with upGrad aims to catalyze this transformation by developing comprehensive learning solutions from the K12 sector to lifelong learning platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)