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Punjabi Makes Its Mark: BFSU Expands Linguistic Horizons

Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU) has incorporated the Punjabi language into its curriculum, appointing Professor Zameerpal Kaur Sandhu Bajwa to lead the program. In addition to teaching the language, Kaur will offer classes on Punjabi history and culture and train Chinese educators in the language.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:26 IST
Punjabi Makes Its Mark: BFSU Expands Linguistic Horizons
  • Country:
  • China

In a strategic move to broaden its linguistic offerings, Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU) has integrated the Punjabi language into its curriculum, expanding its vast repertoire to 102 language programs.

The renowned institution has appointed Professor Zameerpal Kaur Sandhu Bajwa, former dean and professor at the Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, to spearhead this initiative. Besides language instruction, she will also conduct classes focusing on Punjabi history and culture.

This addition aims to equip Chinese students, diplomats, and officials with a deeper understanding and proficiency in Punjabi, alongside other languages like Hindi, Tamil, and Urdu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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