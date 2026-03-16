CBSE Warns Evaluators Against Social Media Leaks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a stern warning to evaluators of Class 10 and 12 board exams, emphasizing serious consequences for those sharing sensitive information on social media.

CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj revealed their concerns about individuals involved in the evaluation process posting misleading and factually incorrect statements online. Such actions, he noted, can incite confusion and propagate rumors among key stakeholders.

The board underscored the importance of confidentiality and adherence to strict evaluation protocols, warning that any breach, including rumor propagation, would be considered a violation of professional conduct, risking legal and disciplinary repercussions. Evaluators are thus urged to exercise due caution and maintain the integrity of the examination system.

(With inputs from agencies.)