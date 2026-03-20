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Odisha CM Majhi Regularizes 13,000 Junior Teachers

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the regularization of over 13,000 junior teachers working on a contractual basis. These teachers, appointed in 2023-24, will be considered regular employees from their joining date, with full benefits effective from January 1, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:48 IST
Odisha CM Majhi Regularizes 13,000 Junior Teachers
Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced on Friday that over 13,000 junior teachers, previously working under the schematic category on a contractual basis, have been regularized. The move, detailed in a release from the Chief Minister's Office, marks a significant shift for educators in the state.

The regularization applies to teachers appointed during the 2023-24 period. These educators will now be considered as regular employees from their original date of joining. However, while they will receive notional benefits until December 31, 2025, all full salary and additional benefits applicable to permanent employees will commence from January 1, 2026.

This initiative reflects the government's commitment to the welfare and stability of its teaching workforce, potentially impacting education standards and teacher morale positively across Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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