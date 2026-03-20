Drug Safety Alert: February Reports Highlight Quality Concerns

In a recent report, Central Drugs Laboratories revealed that 60 drug samples from various manufacturers failed to meet quality standards in February. This evaluation, confirmed by the health ministry, is part of a routine regulatory effort to ensure drug safety.

Alongside this, state drug testing laboratories have identified an additional 134 samples as not meeting quality benchmarks. These monthly analyses are part of the broader Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation's (CDSCO) strategy to monitor and share data on Not of Standard Quality (NSQ) and counterfeit drugs.

Investigations are underway for spurious drugs identified from regions like Ghaziabad, Delhi, and Assam. The spurious drugs, manufactured illicitly, misused brand names legally owned by other companies. Collaborative efforts with state regulators aim to remove these unsafe drugs from the market effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)