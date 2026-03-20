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Government Sanctions Rs 20,000-Crore Boost for Microfinance Institutions

The government has approved a Rs 20,000-crore credit guarantee scheme to support microfinance institutions facing funding challenges. The scheme, known as CGSMFI-2.0, involves loans from member lending institutions to NBFC-MFIs and MFIs, with specific interest rate caps and loan conditions. The initiative aims to unlock liquidity and aid small borrowers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:12 IST
Government Sanctions Rs 20,000-Crore Boost for Microfinance Institutions
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The government announced on Friday a Rs 20,000-crore credit guarantee scheme aimed at assisting microfinance institutions (MFIs) struggling to secure funds. The scheme, termed CGSMFI-2.0, is designed to cover loans extended by member lending institutions (MLIs), which include banks and other lenders to non-banking finance companies and MFIs, until the end of June.

These measures come in response to MFIs facing adversity due to a surge in non-performing assets, making lenders hesitant to provide further funding. NCGTC emphasized that MLIs will offer financing to MFIs for on-lending to eligible small borrowers, with conditions on interest rates to ensure compliance.

Interest rates on loans sanctioned to MFIs will be capped and lending must be executed at a lower cost. Additionally, stipulations include a maximum loan tenure of three years and specific asset management criteria. The move is seen as a timely intervention to address liquidity challenges in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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