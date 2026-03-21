Future-Proofing Education: The Call for Modern, Scientific Syllabi

At the first convocation of the Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skills University, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan stressed the importance of modernizing academic syllabi. Speaking at Lok Bhavan, he underscored the necessity for universities to integrate scientific approaches to address global demands effectively.

He emphasized that future success hinges on the blend of hard and soft skills, such as communication, teamwork, adaptability, and emotional intelligence. Radhakrishnan highlighted adaptability as essential, underscoring its role in preparing students for a rapidly changing world.

Furthermore, he noted that a nation's strength lies in the capabilities of its people and urged the adoption of positive steps beneficial to society. The Vice President insisted on modern syllabi to effectively meet evolving global needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)