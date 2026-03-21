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Future-Proofing Education: The Call for Modern, Scientific Syllabi

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, during Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skills University's convocation, emphasized the need for universities to adopt modern and scientific syllabi to prepare students for the future. He highlighted the importance of integrating hard and soft skills, including adaptability, in education to harness national strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 16:33 IST
Future-Proofing Education: The Call for Modern, Scientific Syllabi
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At the first convocation of the Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skills University, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan stressed the importance of modernizing academic syllabi. Speaking at Lok Bhavan, he underscored the necessity for universities to integrate scientific approaches to address global demands effectively.

He emphasized that future success hinges on the blend of hard and soft skills, such as communication, teamwork, adaptability, and emotional intelligence. Radhakrishnan highlighted adaptability as essential, underscoring its role in preparing students for a rapidly changing world.

Furthermore, he noted that a nation's strength lies in the capabilities of its people and urged the adoption of positive steps beneficial to society. The Vice President insisted on modern syllabi to effectively meet evolving global needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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