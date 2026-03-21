Left Menu

AIADMK's Strategic Two-Seat Contention Pact

AIADMK, part of the NDA, agreed to contest from two constituencies in the upcoming Puducherry Assembly polls, asserting its claim for power if victorious. AIADMK Puducherry unit secretary A Anbazhagan expressed confidence in winning both seats, demonstrating coalition dharma and a strategic alliance with BJP and AINRC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 21-03-2026 19:27 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 19:27 IST
AIADMK's Strategic Two-Seat Contention Pact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK, a key player in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), announced an agreement to contest two constituencies in the upcoming Puducherry Assembly elections. This decision, marked by a commitment to coalition dharma, reflects the strategic political maneuvering of the party.

AIADMK Puducherry unit secretary, A Anbazhagan, vocalized optimism in both constituencies, Uppalam and Orleanpet, emphasizing the party's intentions to assert power-sharing post-elections. This sentiment underscores the practical political aspirations of targeting ministerial positions as a natural progression for MLAs.

The coalition dynamics were solidified during strategic talks, involving BJP leaders, including Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and Puducherry's Chief Minister, AINRC leader N Rangasamy. As part of this alliance, the BJP has apportioned two seats each to the AIADMK and the Lakshia Jananayaga Katchi (LJK) from its share, indicating calculated electoral adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026