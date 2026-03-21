AIADMK's Strategic Two-Seat Contention Pact

AIADMK, a key player in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), announced an agreement to contest two constituencies in the upcoming Puducherry Assembly elections. This decision, marked by a commitment to coalition dharma, reflects the strategic political maneuvering of the party.

AIADMK Puducherry unit secretary, A Anbazhagan, vocalized optimism in both constituencies, Uppalam and Orleanpet, emphasizing the party's intentions to assert power-sharing post-elections. This sentiment underscores the practical political aspirations of targeting ministerial positions as a natural progression for MLAs.

The coalition dynamics were solidified during strategic talks, involving BJP leaders, including Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and Puducherry's Chief Minister, AINRC leader N Rangasamy. As part of this alliance, the BJP has apportioned two seats each to the AIADMK and the Lakshia Jananayaga Katchi (LJK) from its share, indicating calculated electoral adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)