International Tensions Rise Over Natanz Strikes

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has condemned the recent strikes on Iran's Natanz nuclear facility, describing them as a 'brazen violation of international law.'

In a statement released on Saturday via the ministry's website, Zakharova highlighted the 'irresponsible actions' that risk igniting a disastrous conflict across the Middle East.

She asserted that these actions are calculated moves to destabilize peace, stability, and security within the already volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)