International Tensions Rise Over Natanz Strikes
Maria Zakharova of the Russian Foreign Ministry condemned strikes on Iran's Natanz nuclear facility as violations of international law. She warned that such actions risk a catastrophic disaster in the Middle East and threaten regional peace and stability, according to a ministry statement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 21-03-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 19:32 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has condemned the recent strikes on Iran's Natanz nuclear facility, describing them as a 'brazen violation of international law.'
In a statement released on Saturday via the ministry's website, Zakharova highlighted the 'irresponsible actions' that risk igniting a disastrous conflict across the Middle East.
She asserted that these actions are calculated moves to destabilize peace, stability, and security within the already volatile region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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